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Home / News / Entertainment News / Sasikumar's 'Vadhandhi 2' to hit Prime Video on August 7
Sasikumar's 'Vadhandhi 2' to hit Prime Video on August 7
'Vadhandhi 2' will stream on Prime Video

Sasikumar's 'Vadhandhi 2' to hit Prime Video on August 7

By Isha Sharma
Jul 27, 2026
05:12 pm
What's the story

The Tamil-language suspense thriller, Vadhandhi - The Mystery of Mani, will premiere on Prime Video on August 7. M. Sasikumar plays SI Moosa Raza in the eight-episode series. Vadhandhi 2 will stream in Tamil, with dubbed versions available in Telugu and Hindi. It will also feature subtitles in 15 languages, including English. The first season of the franchise, Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie, premiered in 2022.

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Here's the announcement

Plot details

Plot of new season

Set in Madurai, the second season of Vadhandhi continues to explore the theme of rumor versus reality.

The story begins with the discovery of skeletal remains during a highway project launch ceremony, leading Raza to pursue an elusive prisoner named Mani.

The season will also star Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma, and Arjun Nandhakumar in key roles.

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Production details

Everything to know about 'Vadhandhi 2'

The second season of Vadhandhi is written and directed by Andrew Louis, who also created and wrote the first season.

Pushkar and Gayatri are the creative producers for the new installment under their Wallwatcher Films banner.

The production house has previously worked on projects like Suzhal - The Vortex, Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie, Exam for Prime Video, short film The Mask, and Netflix feature Aelay.

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