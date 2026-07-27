Sasikumar's 'Vadhandhi 2' to hit Prime Video on August 7

Set in Madurai, the second season of Vadhandhi continues to explore the theme of rumor versus reality.

The story begins with the discovery of skeletal remains during a highway project launch ceremony, leading Raza to pursue an elusive prisoner named Mani.

The season will also star Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma, and Arjun Nandhakumar in key roles.