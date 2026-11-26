'Sathyameva' crime drama on ZEE5 Malayalam premieres November 27
<Sathyameva, a new Malayalam crime drama starring Rony David Raj, lands on ZEE5 Malayalam on November 27.
The series centers on Rajaram, a lawyer haunted by his past who gets pulled into a decades-old missing girl case.
Expect plenty of courtroom twists as the show explores justice, redemption, and hidden truths.
Rajaram seeks daughter missing 20 years
Rajaram's journey kicks off when a troubled man asks him to find his daughter, missing for 20 years.
As he digs deeper, old secrets surface and Rajaram is forced to face his own mistakes.
The cast also features Deepu Karunakaran, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and Jayaraj Kozhikode among the supporting cast.
If you like layered mysteries with emotional stakes, this one's worth checking out!