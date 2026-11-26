Rajaram's journey kicks off when a troubled man asks him to find his daughter, missing for 20 years.

As he digs deeper, old secrets surface and Rajaram is forced to face his own mistakes.

The cast also features Deepu Karunakaran, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and Jayaraj Kozhikode among the supporting cast.

If you like layered mysteries with emotional stakes, this one's worth checking out!