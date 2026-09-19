Disha Salian's father serves ₹500cr defamation notice to Aaditya Thackeray

The notice was accepted by Thackeray's advocate outside the residence as Salian and Ojha were not allowed to enter.

Ojha said, "They had threatened us, saying they would not let us practice."

"So we came here (Matoshree) to show that we can serve a legal notice right at your home."

"Call as many goons as you want, let's see what you do."

"We have nothing to do with any politics. Now that the notice has been served, answer it."