Disha Salian's father serves ₹500cr defamation notice to Aaditya Thackeray
What's the story
Satish Salian, the father of late celebrity manager Disha Salian, has served a defamation notice of ₹500 crore to Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, reported IANS. The notice was delivered outside Thackeray's residence in Mumbai on Saturday. This comes as Salian seeks a fresh investigation into his daughter's death case. His lawyer Nilesh Ojha alleged that they were threatened by Shiv Sena-UBT members who said they would not let them practice law.
Legal proceedings
'Call as many goons as you want...'
The notice was accepted by Thackeray's advocate outside the residence as Salian and Ojha were not allowed to enter.
Ojha said, "They had threatened us, saying they would not let us practice."
"So we came here (Matoshree) to show that we can serve a legal notice right at your home."
"Call as many goons as you want, let's see what you do."
"We have nothing to do with any politics. Now that the notice has been served, answer it."
Twitter Post
See Salian outside Matoshree here
VIDEO | Mumbai: "Aditya Thackeray's men— Press Trust
were threatening to bar mylawyer from legal practice; today we served him defamationnotice," says Disha Salian's father Satish Salian aftervisiting 'Matoshree'.
(Full video available on PTI
Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/1UILSJZCcX of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2026
Notice specifics
Notice accuses Thackeray of making false allegations
The defamation notice pertains to allegedly false, malicious, and defamatory posts made by Thackeray on his official X account on Wednesday in English and Marathi.
It accuses him of making allegations against Salian regarding political motives and personal enmity in connection with the proceedings and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into Disha's death.
The notice demands an additional ₹500 crore as compensation and damages.
Twitter Post
See the official notice here
Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, served— IANS (@ians_india)
a(UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. legal notice on Shiv Sena
The notice concerns alleged
false, malicious, and defamatory posts published byThackeray on his official X account on September16, 2026, in English and Marathi. It accuses… pic.twitter.com/vPQcEKyVM8 September 19, 2026
Legal stance
Salian seeks protection for self, others
Salian, earlier on Saturday, said he wasn't afraid of "any Shiv Sainik."
He told IANS, "They are human beings, and I am human too. I am from Mumbai, so I have no reason to fear anyone."
Ojha also revealed, "Satish Salian wrote a letter to the CBI requesting immediate police protection for four people: Satish Salian, myself, former Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, and Ashutosh Pathak."
Counter-allegations
Thackeray denies connection with Disha
In response to the allegations, Thackeray denied any connection with Disha in posts on X on Wednesday.
He wrote, "I have never met Disha Salian, nor did I have any acquaintance with her."
The CBI has named Thackeray and his father, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, among those whose roles require investigation in connection with Disha's death.
The celebrity manager died after allegedly falling from a high-rise building in Mumbai's Malad on June 8, 2020.