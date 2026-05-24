How Satish Shah helped Rajesh Kumar bag 'Hai Jawani Toh...'

Casting details

Kumar on how he got the role

Kumar revealed, "David sir actually waited for 25 days to meet me. But there was this one man, that is why I say that...I will be very attached to this film because I consider it the last recommendation by Satish sir." "Because Satish ji was his batchmate and he was a very good friend of his, so David sir asked Satish ji 'what kind of an actor is Rajesh?' and he recommended my name."