How Satish Shah helped Rajesh Kumar bag 'Hai Jawani Toh...'
What's the story
Rajesh Kumar, who will soon be seen in David Dhawan's upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has revealed that the project holds special significance for him. Speaking at the trailer launch event, he shared that he bagged the film because of the late Satish Shah, his co-star in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Here's what happened.
Casting details
Kumar on how he got the role
Kumar revealed, "David sir actually waited for 25 days to meet me. But there was this one man, that is why I say that...I will be very attached to this film because I consider it the last recommendation by Satish sir." "Because Satish ji was his batchmate and he was a very good friend of his, so David sir asked Satish ji 'what kind of an actor is Rajesh?' and he recommended my name."
Tribute
Kumar's emotional tribute to Shah
Kumar also paid an emotional tribute to Shah on social media. He wrote, "Moment we can't forget great Satish shah ji.. this film is his LAST RECOMMENDATION for me...we miss you kaka.." The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Chunky Panday. It will release on June 5.