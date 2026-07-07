'Satluj' pulled from ZEE5 2 days after July 3 debut

Kashyap urges viewing, Varma praises 'Satluj'

Anurag Kashyap encouraged people to watch Satluj, urging the public to watch the film even if it meant relying on pirated copies, saying, "The more you ban something, the more people want to watch it."

Ram Gopal Varma praised the film's honest take on injustice and highlighted Diljit's subtle performance alongside Arjun Rampal's role as a symbol of corruption.

Director Honey Trehan was also applauded for telling this tough story with restraint and emotional depth.