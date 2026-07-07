'Satluj' pulled from ZEE5 2 days after July 3 debut
Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, a film about the disappearances during Punjab's militancy era, was quietly pulled from ZEE5 just two days after its July 3 debut.
The movie had already faced years of hurdles with the censor board and skipped theaters for a straight-to-OTT release.
Its sudden removal sparked support from filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Varma.
Kashyap urges viewing, Varma praises 'Satluj'
Anurag Kashyap encouraged people to watch Satluj, urging the public to watch the film even if it meant relying on pirated copies, saying, "The more you ban something, the more people want to watch it."
Ram Gopal Varma praised the film's honest take on injustice and highlighted Diljit's subtle performance alongside Arjun Rampal's role as a symbol of corruption.
Director Honey Trehan was also applauded for telling this tough story with restraint and emotional depth.