'Satluj' pulled from ZEE5 triggers Punjab screenings, Vicky calls 'seva' Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Even though Satluj was pulled from ZEE5 just two days after its release earlier this month, the film is still finding its audience, thanks to local communities in Punjab.

People are setting up projectors and sharing downloaded copies for group screenings in villages.

Actor Suvinder Vicky, who plays the villain, called these grassroots efforts seva, comparing them to serving free meals at festivals.