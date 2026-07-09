'Satluj' pulled from ZEE5 triggers Punjab screenings, Vicky calls 'seva'
Entertainment
Even though Satluj was pulled from ZEE5 just two days after its release earlier this month, the film is still finding its audience, thanks to local communities in Punjab.
People are setting up projectors and sharing downloaded copies for group screenings in villages.
Actor Suvinder Vicky, who plays the villain, called these grassroots efforts seva, comparing them to serving free meals at festivals.
Vicky: Screenings help 'Satluj' overcome hurdles
Vicky shared how much the team appreciates this outpouring of love.
He said these community screenings are making sure Satluj reaches people despite all its hurdles, from censorship battles and a delay of nearly four years to physically tough filming days.
The passion from fans is helping the film get its due, no matter what.