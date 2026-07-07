'Speechless, heartbroken': 'Satluj' writer reacts to film's removal from ZEE5
What's the story
The Diljit Dosanjh-led film Satluj was taken down from the ZEE5 platform in India just two days after its digital release on July 3. The film's co-writer, Niren Bhatt, defended the movie in an interview with Hindustan Times. He said, "Whatever we have shown in the film is backed by newspaper articles, reports, documentaries..." "Also, Supreme Court lawyer Rajvinder Singh Bains...has also said that this is the judicial history of the country."
Disappointment expressed
'Whoever has seen the film has been asking why'
Bhatt was disappointed with the film's sudden removal from ZEE5. He said, "I was speechless and heartbroken when it was pulled off." He added that the film had received positive word-of-mouth before its removal. "Whoever has seen the film has been asking why was it kept under wraps for three years, there's nothing problematic about it," he said.
Concerns raised
'This move is setting a bad precedent'
Bhatt also expressed concern over the future of storytelling in light of the film's removal. He said, "This move is setting a bad precedent because in the future people will refer to our film." "Whoever attempts to tell a story will now be worried whether the project will see light of day." "Writers don't get royalties...If this goes on we will have to play safe, no more real stories, nothing political."
Film's intent
'The problem is we don't have any clarity...'
Bhatt further stressed that the film was made with the intent of a theatrical release. He said, "We wrote and made the film with the sole purpose of releasing it in theaters." He also said they are still unclear about who took down the film from ZEE5. "The problem is we don't have any clarity who has taken the film off, it's only if we have the reason that we can look into the issue," he said.
Advice given
Meanwhile, FWICE president had this to say
Meanwhile, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari advised Dosanjh to be careful about the films he signs. He said, "Diljit is a good actor and singer, but he should be careful about what films he signs. He should avoid films that cause controversies and can hurt people's sentiments." "If the government and censor board have issues, the film is not fit for public viewing," he added.