'Speechless, heartbroken': 'Satluj' writer reacts to film's removal from ZEE5

Film's intent

'The problem is we don't have any clarity...'

Bhatt further stressed that the film was made with the intent of a theatrical release. He said, "We wrote and made the film with the sole purpose of releasing it in theaters." He also said they are still unclear about who took down the film from ZEE5. "The problem is we don't have any clarity who has taken the film off, it's only if we have the reason that we can look into the issue," he said.