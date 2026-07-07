'Someone in power...': 'Satluj' co-writer slams establishment over streaming takedown
What's the story
The biographical drama Satluj, which was released on ZEE5 on July 3, has been pulled down from the platform. Co-writer Niren Bhatt believes the film's sudden removal is a result of pressure from the top. He told Variety India, "Developments surely means they are being asked by someone to pause it." "It is clear that someone in power to do so, whether at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) or the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, has stepped in."
Communication breakdown
Frustration over lack of communication from CBFC
Bhatt expressed, "I feel someone in the establishment has a massive problem with it, but the real issue is the complete lack of communication." He said, "For years, it has just been pure stonewalling. There is pin-drop silence from the CBFC." "They will not tell us what their problem is, which parts offend them, or who is making these calls." "Even now, ZEE5 issues a statement about 'current developments' but cannot explain what those developments actually are."
Unexpected launch
'No one had a clue' about the release
Bhatt revealed that the team had no idea about the film's release. "Honestly, we only found out on Friday evening when we got a message saying it was live." "No one had a clue. We had completely given up hope that it would ever release." He added, "For the last four years, we have lived with these endless cycles of conversations, so when it finally went live, I genuinely believed it was safe."
Defense
'If 'The Kashmir Files' can exist...'
Bhatt defended Satluj against allegations that it could be used by "anti-India forces" to incite unrest. "That argument simply does not hold." He asked, "If The Kashmir Files can exist, if The Kerala Story can exist, why can they exist without being labeled tools for international forces?" "Why is our film the chosen one that will suddenly be misused by extreme elements?" "You cannot jump to far-fetched, paranoid conclusions just to suppress a straightforward biography." "It makes absolutely no sense."
Unintended consequences
'Banning or restricting content...triggers immense curiosity'
The film's removal from ZEE5 has sparked a wave of global curiosity, leading viewers to seek out pirated versions. Bhatt explained, "Banning or restricting content is a false move because it only triggers immense curiosity." "People loved the film. There are thousands of videos and tweets from viewers saying they broke down or were left speechless." "When a movie evokes such a profound emotional reaction, word of mouth travels fast."
Legal action
'Whoever has an issue must legally spell it out...'
Despite the setback, Bhatt has vowed to take legal action against the film's removal. He said, "Our next step is clear: we will appeal in court. This film has been wrongly stopped, and whoever has an issue must legally spell it out so we can counter it." "The judiciary has rescued cinema before. It happened with Udta Punjab when the CBFC demanded 94 cuts." "We are highly hopeful that history will repeat itself and Satluj will start streaming again...very soon."