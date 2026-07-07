'Someone in power...': 'Satluj' co-writer slams establishment over streaming takedown

Communication breakdown

Frustration over lack of communication from CBFC

Bhatt expressed, "I feel someone in the establishment has a massive problem with it, but the real issue is the complete lack of communication." He said, "For years, it has just been pure stonewalling. There is pin-drop silence from the CBFC." "They will not tell us what their problem is, which parts offend them, or who is making these calls." "Even now, ZEE5 issues a statement about 'current developments' but cannot explain what those developments actually are."