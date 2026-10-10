Satya rose from assistant director to lead in 'Hanuman Ansh'

After his uncle passed away, Satya had adopted a shaved head with a shikha, which ended up matching the film's vibe.

When last-minute issues popped up on set in Chitrakoot, he stepped in and nailed the role, helping Hanuman Ansh become a ₹400 crore hit.

Reflecting on it all, Satya said he embraced these changes while still holding onto the "soul of a director."

The film released and really connected with audiences across India.