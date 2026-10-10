Satya rose from assistant director to lead in 'Hanuman Ansh'
Entertainment
Shobhinaw Satya never planned to star in Hanuman Ansh. He actually joined as an assistant director.
But when the actor originally cast for the role fell ill, Satya was asked to audition, and his look just happened to fit exactly what the team needed.
Satya's shikha helped 'Hanuman Ansh' ₹400cr
After his uncle passed away, Satya had adopted a shaved head with a shikha, which ended up matching the film's vibe.
When last-minute issues popped up on set in Chitrakoot, he stepped in and nailed the role, helping Hanuman Ansh become a ₹400 crore hit.
Reflecting on it all, Satya said he embraced these changes while still holding onto the "soul of a director."
The film released and really connected with audiences across India.