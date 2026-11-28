Satyaa no filmmaker called me despite 'Hanuman Ansh' ₹450Cr success
Hanuman Ansh was a huge hit, earning over ₹450 crore globally and streaming since November 27, but its lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa said no filmmaker or director had called him directly to praise his work.
Even with all the buzz and personal praise for his performance, Satyaa shared in a recent interview that no filmmakers had reached out to him directly yet.
Satyaa received no audition feedback
Satyaa actually started on Hanuman Ansh as an assistant director before stepping into the lead role.
He mentioned he's never received feedback from auditions: "I never received any feedback for any of my auditions. Wouldn't receive any reply, to even understand, where can I improve."
Despite the film's success and his growing popularity, industry recognition has been slow to follow.