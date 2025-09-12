Next Article
Saudi Arabia's 'Desert Warrior' to open Zurich Film Festival 2025
Saudi Arabia's first big-budget Hollywood-style film, "Desert Warrior," is set to bow at the Zurich Film Festival this September.
Directed by Rupert Wyatt and starring Anthony Mackie, Ben Kingsley, and Aiysha Hart, the $150 million movie was shot near NEOM and takes viewers back to 7th-century Arabia during intense tribal conflicts.
Sign of Saudi Arabia's cinematic evolution
"Desert Warrior" isn't just a film—it's a sign of Saudi Arabia stepping up in global cinema, backed by MBC Studios and the Saudi Film Commission.
The festival (September 25-October 5) will also honor director Noah Baumbach with an award and a public masterclass, making it a big moment for both Middle Eastern filmmaking and international movie fans.