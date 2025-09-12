Delhi HC clears Mandhira's name from inheritance battle
The Delhi High Court just took Mandhira Kapur, sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, out of a major inheritance dispute.
Priya Kapur—Sunjay's widow—said Mandhira attempted a "backdoor entry" into the case by having her lawyers' presence incorrectly recorded in court records.
The court agreed that Mandhira never officially joined the suit and has now fixed the records.
Kids, wife, mother locked in bitter legal battle
This is all about who gets a share of Sunjay's massive ₹30,000 crore estate after he passed away in June 2024.
His kids from his first marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor claim Priya faked a will to cut them out, while Priya says the will is legit—and points out they already got ₹1,900 crore from the family trust.
Sunjay's mom Rani is also involved, saying she was left out too.
The next hearing is set for October 9, 2025.