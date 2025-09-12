Delhi HC clears Mandhira's name from inheritance battle

Kids, wife, mother locked in bitter legal battle

This is all about who gets a share of Sunjay's massive ₹30,000 crore estate after he passed away in June 2024.

His kids from his first marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor claim Priya faked a will to cut them out, while Priya says the will is legit—and points out they already got ₹1,900 crore from the family trust.

Sunjay's mom Rani is also involved, saying she was left out too.

The next hearing is set for October 9, 2025.