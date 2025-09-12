Ranbir Kapoor turns vegetarian, meditates for 'Ramayana' role Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor is making some major lifestyle changes to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

He's quit alcohol, turned vegetarian, and now sticks to asattvic diet with early morning workouts and meditation—really leaning into the character's spiritual side.

After his daughter Raha was born, Ranbir had already quit smoking and started focusing more on his health and family.