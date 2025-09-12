Next Article
Ranbir Kapoor turns vegetarian, meditates for 'Ramayana' role
Ranbir Kapoor is making some major lifestyle changes to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
He's quit alcohol, turned vegetarian, and now sticks to asattvic diet with early morning workouts and meditation—really leaning into the character's spiritual side.
After his daughter Raha was born, Ranbir had already quit smoking and started focusing more on his health and family.
Meanwhile, meet the cast of 'Ramayana'
Ramayana features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and more familiar faces.
The film will arrive in two parts—Part 1 drops Diwali 2026 and Part 2 follows on Diwali 2027—promising an epic cinematic journey across languages.