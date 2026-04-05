'Daldal' actor Saurabh Goyal to lead 'Akelli' director's next

Set in the early 2000s, Change Is Beautiful explores a transitional phase in urban India. The film reflects the dichotomy between "fast-paced, ambition-driven city life and a more grounded existence." It has been shot across Mumbai , Wai, and Bhor in Maharashtra. While Goyal plays the central character, two other actors will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Character details

Why Goyal said yes to the movie

While the story of Change Is Beautiful is under wraps, it reportedly explores the several choices that transform our lives. Speaking about the film, Goyal told Variety India, "What drew me to this story is its simplicity and honesty." "It's about how life can surprise you when you're pushed out of your comfort zone and how those moments end up shaping you." "Playing this character has been a deeply enriching experience."