'Daldal' actor Saurabh Goyal to lead 'Akelli' director's next
What's the story
Saurabh Goyal, known for web series like Sankalp and Daldal, has been roped in as the lead actor for Pranay Meshram's (Akelli) upcoming film Change Is Beautiful. The movie is produced by Zubair Ahmed and Sandeep Banatwala, reported Variety India. Ahmed has previously worked as a production manager on projects such as Sister Midnight (2024) and Mira Nair's critically acclaimed series The Suitable Boy (2020).
Film's theme
Film set in early 2000s India
Set in the early 2000s, Change Is Beautiful explores a transitional phase in urban India. The film reflects the dichotomy between "fast-paced, ambition-driven city life and a more grounded existence." It has been shot across Mumbai, Wai, and Bhor in Maharashtra. While Goyal plays the central character, two other actors will also be seen in pivotal roles.
Character details
Why Goyal said yes to the movie
While the story of Change Is Beautiful is under wraps, it reportedly explores the several choices that transform our lives. Speaking about the film, Goyal told Variety India, "What drew me to this story is its simplicity and honesty." "It's about how life can surprise you when you're pushed out of your comfort zone and how those moments end up shaping you." "Playing this character has been a deeply enriching experience."