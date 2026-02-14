Saurabh Sachdeva joins Fahadh Faasil in 'Don't Trouble The Trouble'

Bollywood actor Saurabh Sachdeva is the latest addition to the cast of Fahadh Faasil 's upcoming Telugu film Don't Trouble The Trouble. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see the two actors share screen space. Directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli , the film is currently in production with Faasil shooting in Hyderabad.

Career highlight Yeleti shared the update on social media Sachdeva recently garnered attention for his performance in the Malayalam film Eko, and is now expanding his pan-India presence. The news of his casting gained traction after Yeleti shared the update on social media. Sachdeva is known for movies such as Vadh, Jaane Jaan, and Animal.

Film insights More about 'Don't Trouble the Trouble' Don't Trouble The Trouble, which has been generating massive expectations since its announcement, features Faasil as an unlikely hero. The film is produced by Rajamouli's son Karthikeya along with Baahubali makers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. While shooting for this project continues, Faasil also has a film titled Oxygen in his kitty.

