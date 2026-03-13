Saurabh Shukla reacts to 'Nayak' sequel speculation

When asked if he would consider being a part of the Nayak sequel, Shukla said, "That will all depend on what the story and the script is." Producer Deepak Mukut had earlier confirmed that he and Kapoor are working on the sequel together. The film also featured Rani Mukerji , Amrish Puri, Johny Lever, and Paresh Rawal .

Career highlight

On his character in 'Satya'

During the interview, Shukla was reminded of his iconic role as Kallu Mama in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya (1998). The actor expressed gratitude for the enduring popularity of his character. He said, "It feels great. I am very grateful. It's very humbling." "I think I am very lucky that I got to do a film that is in public memory even after more than 25 years." Meanwhile, Shukla will next be seen in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan.