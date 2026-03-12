Saurabh Shukla resumes shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix Pictures, King features a star-studded cast: think Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan , Rani Mukerji , and more. Filming kicked off at Mumbai's Mehboob Studios in May 2025.

Budget, release date, and other key details

King promises big action: there's an epic sequence filmed across Europe (with SRK himself overseeing it) and a wild jail scene featuring 200 stunt performers.

With a massive ₹350 crore budget, filming is expected to wrap up by June 2026 and the movie drops just in time for Christmas, December 24, 2026.