Saurabh Shukla resumes shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'
Saurabh Shukla is set to resume shooting to wrap up his role in King, the much-awaited action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan.
After taking a break to direct his own film, Shukla is due to rejoin the team soon to finish shooting.
More about the film and its ensemble cast
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Marflix Pictures, King features a star-studded cast: think Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and more.
Filming kicked off at Mumbai's Mehboob Studios in May 2025.
Budget, release date, and other key details
King promises big action: there's an epic sequence filmed across Europe (with SRK himself overseeing it) and a wild jail scene featuring 200 stunt performers.
With a massive ₹350 crore budget, filming is expected to wrap up by June 2026 and the movie drops just in time for Christmas, December 24, 2026.