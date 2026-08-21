Saurav Das of CJP sues Abhijit Iyer Mitra and platforms
Saurav Das, spokesperson for CJP, has taken commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra and several media platforms to the Delhi High Court.
He says they shared his home address and personal details, including information about his family and sexuality, without his consent.
Das wants the court to step in, protect his privacy, and award damages for what he calls alleged violation of his privacy rights.
Seeks takedowns from X and Google
Das's petition mentions that people even showed up at his rented home in Greater Kailash, filmed inside without permission, and posted the videos on X.
He is especially concerned because he has faced threats before due to his work.
Das is asking the court to stop any further sharing of his information online and wants platforms like X and Google to take down the content revealing the information.