Sauron obsessed with forging One Ring after Celebrimbor's death

Season three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all about Sauron forging the iconic One Ring, picking up after Celebrimbor's death last season.

Prime Video hints that this loss leaves Sauron obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: _ One Ring to rule them all..._, and the promos show him (played by Charlie Vickers) laser-focused on his dark new project.