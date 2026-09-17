Sauron obsessed with forging One Ring after Celebrimbor's death
Season three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all about Sauron forging the iconic One Ring, picking up after Celebrimbor's death last season.
Prime Video hints that this loss leaves Sauron obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: _ One Ring to rule them all..._, and the promos show him (played by Charlie Vickers) laser-focused on his dark new project.
Vickers says Sauron questions himself
This season digs into both Sauron's inner doubts and outside challenges as he tries to make the Ring.
Co-showrunner Patrick McKay says we'll see a more complex side of him: he's impatient and experimenting on Orcs, and Charlie Vickers says he's even questioning himself after losing Celebrimbor.
Catch all the drama when it drops November 11, 2026, on Prime Video.