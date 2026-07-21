Savage's 'Other Mommy' trailer unsettles with monster posing as mother
Entertainment
The trailer for Other Mommy just dropped, and it's seriously unsettling.
This new horror movie, directed by Rob Savage and based on Josh Malerman's best-selling novel, centers on a monster that pretends to be a little girl's mom.
The trailer ramps up the tension with eerie scenes that really capture the kid's fear and confusion.
Chastain leads 'Other Mommy' Oct 9
Jessica Chastain leads as the mother, with Jay Duplass and Arabella Olivia Clark playing the dad and daughter.
The cast also features Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, and Karen Allen.
Produced by horror heavyweights James Wan (Atomic Monster) and Jason Blum (Blumhouse), Other Mommy hits theaters October 9, so mark your calendars if you love a good scare!