Sayed to debut opposite Pahariya in 'Prem Keetanu' October 2 2026
Entertainment
Bollywood is getting a fresh pairing! Aafiya Sayed, niece of Sajid Nadiadwala, makes her debut alongside Veer Pahariya in the romantic comedy Prem Keetanu, hitting theaters worldwide on October 2, 2026.
After his first film Sky Force last year, Pahariya returns to the big screen with Sayed in this much-anticipated release.
Hindi 'Premalu' remake set in U.P.-NCR
Prem Keetanu is a Hindi take on the hit Malayalam film Premalu, known for its lighthearted look at young love and friendship.
This version shifts the story to U.P.-NCR, blending romance and coming-of-age feels.
The cast also features Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Nikhil Vijay, so expect some solid chemistry and laughs when the trailer drops soon!