Next Article
SC drops FIR against Mohan Babu, son Vishnu Vardhan
The Supreme Court has dropped all charges against Telugu actor Mohan Babu and his son Vishnu Vardhan Babu.
They were facing an FIR after leading a 2019 protest in Andhra Pradesh, where students and staff demanded overdue fee reimbursements—an event that reportedly blocked traffic for hours.
Case filed during state elections
The FIR was filed during state elections, with claims of public disturbance and election code violations.
The Andhra Pradesh High Court first refused to cancel the case, saying it needed a trial.
But recently, Justices BV Nagarathna and KV Viswanathan ruled there were enough reasons to quash the FIR, bringing much-needed relief for both father and son.