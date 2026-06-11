Money laundering case: SC judge recuses from Jacqueline's plea hearing

Criminal activities

Chandrashekhar allegedly ran organized criminal network from jail

The prosecution claimed that Chandrashekhar was running an organized criminal network from inside the jail and impersonating senior government officials, including those from the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Law and Justice. He allegedly used spoofed calls, encrypted applications, and fabricated identities to induce complainant Aditi Singh and her family members to part with huge sums of money. Meanwhile, on the work front, Fernandez will soon be seen in Welcome to the Jungle.