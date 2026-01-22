LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Stealing our work...': Scarlett Johansson-Cate Blanchett sign anti-AI campaign
'Stealing our work...': Scarlett Johansson-Cate Blanchett sign anti-AI campaign
They are joined by around 700 artists

'Stealing our work...': Scarlett Johansson-Cate Blanchett sign anti-AI campaign

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jan 22, 2026
05:14 pm
What's the story

Over 700 artists, writers, and creators, including actors Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, have come together to launch a new anti-AI campaign. The initiative criticizes tech companies for using copyrighted material without permission. The campaign's statement reads: "Stealing our work is not innovation. It's not progress. It's theft - plain and simple."

Statement

Campaign emphasizes importance of authorship in creative sector

The campaign stresses that the fight for authorship is crucial not just for individual creators but also for the entire US creative sector. This sector, which includes film, television, music, publishing, and digital media, "supports millions of jobs, fuels economic growth and projects cultural power globally," according to the statement. The letter also points out that this ecosystem is under threat from AI developers who often scrape creative work without authorization or compensation.

Proposal

Campaign calls for responsible AI development through licensing deals

The campaign advocates for a more responsible approach to AI development, one that respects creators' rights. "A better way exists," the statement says, per Variety, suggesting that ethical licensing deals can enable AI to progress while still honoring the rights of creators. "It is possible to have it all. We can have advanced, rapidly developing AI and ensure creators' rights are respected."

Advertisement

Legal actions

Johansson's history of opposing unauthorized AI use

Johansson has a long history of opposing unauthorized use of her likeness. In February 2024, she condemned a viral video featuring an AI version of herself and other celebrities protesting rapper Ye's antisemitic posts. She also sued an AI app in November 2023 for using her name and likeness in an online ad without permission. In May 2024, she criticized OpenAI for using her voice from the movie Her to develop a GPT-4o chatbot named Sky.

Advertisement

Advocacy

Blanchett and Gordon-Levitt's previous involvement in AI discussions

Blanchett has also spoken about AI, emphasizing the need for caution with new technology. In a 2024 conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival, she said: "I think we should be very cautious with it because innovation without imagination is a very, very dangerous thing." She and Gordon-Levitt were among 400 Hollywood professionals who signed an open letter urging the Donald Trump administration not to roll back copyright protections at AI companies' behest.

Advertisement