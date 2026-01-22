'Stealing our work...': Scarlett Johansson-Cate Blanchett sign anti-AI campaign

Over 700 artists, writers, and creators, including actors Scarlett Johansson , Cate Blanchett , and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, have come together to launch a new anti-AI campaign. The initiative criticizes tech companies for using copyrighted material without permission. The campaign's statement reads: "Stealing our work is not innovation. It's not progress. It's theft - plain and simple."

Statement Campaign emphasizes importance of authorship in creative sector The campaign stresses that the fight for authorship is crucial not just for individual creators but also for the entire US creative sector. This sector, which includes film, television, music, publishing, and digital media, "supports millions of jobs, fuels economic growth and projects cultural power globally," according to the statement. The letter also points out that this ecosystem is under threat from AI developers who often scrape creative work without authorization or compensation.

Proposal Campaign calls for responsible AI development through licensing deals The campaign advocates for a more responsible approach to AI development, one that respects creators' rights. "A better way exists," the statement says, per Variety, suggesting that ethical licensing deals can enable AI to progress while still honoring the rights of creators. "It is possible to have it all. We can have advanced, rapidly developing AI and ensure creators' rights are respected."

Legal actions Johansson's history of opposing unauthorized AI use Johansson has a long history of opposing unauthorized use of her likeness. In February 2024, she condemned a viral video featuring an AI version of herself and other celebrities protesting rapper Ye's antisemitic posts. She also sued an AI app in November 2023 for using her name and likeness in an online ad without permission. In May 2024, she criticized OpenAI for using her voice from the movie Her to develop a GPT-4o chatbot named Sky.

