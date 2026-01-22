'Stealing our work...': Scarlett Johansson-Cate Blanchett sign anti-AI campaign
What's the story
Over 700 artists, writers, and creators, including actors Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, have come together to launch a new anti-AI campaign. The initiative criticizes tech companies for using copyrighted material without permission. The campaign's statement reads: "Stealing our work is not innovation. It's not progress. It's theft - plain and simple."
Statement
Campaign emphasizes importance of authorship in creative sector
The campaign stresses that the fight for authorship is crucial not just for individual creators but also for the entire US creative sector. This sector, which includes film, television, music, publishing, and digital media, "supports millions of jobs, fuels economic growth and projects cultural power globally," according to the statement. The letter also points out that this ecosystem is under threat from AI developers who often scrape creative work without authorization or compensation.
Proposal
Campaign calls for responsible AI development through licensing deals
The campaign advocates for a more responsible approach to AI development, one that respects creators' rights. "A better way exists," the statement says, per Variety, suggesting that ethical licensing deals can enable AI to progress while still honoring the rights of creators. "It is possible to have it all. We can have advanced, rapidly developing AI and ensure creators' rights are respected."
Legal actions
Johansson's history of opposing unauthorized AI use
Johansson has a long history of opposing unauthorized use of her likeness. In February 2024, she condemned a viral video featuring an AI version of herself and other celebrities protesting rapper Ye's antisemitic posts. She also sued an AI app in November 2023 for using her name and likeness in an online ad without permission. In May 2024, she criticized OpenAI for using her voice from the movie Her to develop a GPT-4o chatbot named Sky.
Advocacy
Blanchett and Gordon-Levitt's previous involvement in AI discussions
Blanchett has also spoken about AI, emphasizing the need for caution with new technology. In a 2024 conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival, she said: "I think we should be very cautious with it because innovation without imagination is a very, very dangerous thing." She and Gordon-Levitt were among 400 Hollywood professionals who signed an open letter urging the Donald Trump administration not to roll back copyright protections at AI companies' behest.