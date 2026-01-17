Scarlett Johansson's 'The Exorcist' drops in March 2027
Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson is set to lead a brand-new horror film, The Exorcist, hitting theaters worldwide on March 12, 2027.
Directed by Mike Flanagan and featuring Jacobi Jupe (from Hamnet), this isn't a remake or sequel—it's an original story inspired by the iconic 1973 classic.
Where can you watch it?
The Exorcist will have a full theatrical release through Universal Pictures. No word yet on streaming platforms or digital release plans.
What's different this time?
Director Mike Flanagan says he's aiming for a radical new take in the universe of the 1973 original, promising his scariest film yet—not just a nostalgia trip.
Production was delayed by a year, but fans can expect something fresh and bold.