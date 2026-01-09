'Scary': Chitrangda Singh on actors getting mobbed
Chitrangda Singh called the recent mobbing of Nidhhi Agerwal "scary," saying these situations can quickly get out of hand if crowds aren't controlled.
"Some of these events can really get out of hand because you have to be able to control the crowd," she shared, describing the visuals as scary.
Why is this a big deal?
Singh pointed out that it's up to event organizers and agencies to keep actors safe, questioning why stars are put in risky situations without proper security.
She admitted the viral videos left her disturbed.
She had spent much of last year promoting projects like Khakee: The Bengal Chapter and Housefull 5.
Singh's own scary moments
She also opened up about her own run-ins with unruly crowds—like fans banging on her car during Dahi Handi events, which left her "very scared."
She even recalled a college event where John Abraham shielded her from a surging crowd but ended up scratched himself.