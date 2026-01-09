Varun Dhawan faces trolling over 'Border 2'

Producer calls out targeted negativity

Dhawan responded to the trolling by saying, "This question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great."

Producer Nidhi Dutta has called out what she believes is a paid smear campaign led by Instagram influencers, pointing to leaked messages and accusing them of body shaming and unfair comments about Dhawan's expressions.

Despite all this, Border 2 hits theaters on January 23.