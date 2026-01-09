Next Article
Varun Dhawan faces trolling over 'Border 2'
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan is getting a lot of online heat for his upcoming film, Border 2, which honors war hero Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya.
After the release of the song "Ghar Kab Aaoge," Varun Dhawan faced criticism on social media.
Producer calls out targeted negativity
Dhawan responded to the trolling by saying, "This question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great."
Producer Nidhi Dutta has called out what she believes is a paid smear campaign led by Instagram influencers, pointing to leaked messages and accusing them of body shaming and unfair comments about Dhawan's expressions.
Despite all this, Border 2 hits theaters on January 23.