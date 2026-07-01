Scorsese showcases FLUX AI tool sparking Art Director's Guild ire

Talks stalled after Scorsese outreach

The Art Director's Guild, representing about three thousand artists and designers, says tools like FLUX could put illustrators' jobs at risk and undermine real human artistry.

They're especially concerned that big names like Scorsese embracing AI might set a trend that threatens creative careers across Hollywood.

While Scorsese's team reached out to smooth things over by highlighting his past support for artists, talks between both sides have reportedly stalled.