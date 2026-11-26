ScoutOP accused of PR paying journalists on 'Bigg Boss 20'
ScoutOP's journey on Bigg Boss 20 just got messier. Fans are now demanding a proper media round after a post alleged his public relations team tried to pay journalists to avoid tough questions at an upcoming press event.
Content creator Jeevika Singh even shared WhatsApp chats, supposedly from the public relations team, asking media professionals to avoid negative questions.
Hiranandani skips family week citing controversy
Adding to the buzz, ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani is skipping Family Week on the show, saying she wants to avoid more controversy.
Meanwhile, fans are pushing for journalists to grill ScoutOP about both the public relations allegations and his recent arguments in the house.
All eyes are now on whether these issues will actually be addressed in the next media round.