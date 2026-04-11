'Scream 7' now streaming for rent on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Scream 7, the latest chapter in the iconic horror series, is now streaming for rent on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Kevin Williamson, this film brings Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) back into action as she faces a new Ghostface who's after her daughter.
Expect a mix of classic Scream nostalgia and fresh suspense that keeps things interesting.
'Scream 7' cast returns IMDb 5.6/10
Courteney Cox and David Arquette return, joined by Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, McKenna Grace, and Joel McHale.
Co-written by Williamson and Guy Busick, Scream 7 tries to balance old-school scares with new twists.
The movie has an IMDb score of 5.6/10, so reviews are mixed, but it's definitely sparking conversation among fans.