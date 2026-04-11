'Scream 7' now streaming for rent on Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Scream 7, the latest chapter in the iconic horror series, is now streaming for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Kevin Williamson, this film brings Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) back into action as she faces a new Ghostface who's after her daughter.

Expect a mix of classic Scream nostalgia and fresh suspense that keeps things interesting.