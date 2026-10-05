'Drishyam 3' writer reveals he worked on over 100 drafts!
What's the story
Aamil Keeyan Khan, the screenwriter of Drishyam: The Conclusion, has revealed that he wrote over a hundred drafts for the film! Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Khan explained how challenging it was to write a screenplay that not only retained the franchise's essence but also offered something new. He said, "It was an enormous mountain to climb." The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Franchise challenge
Khan on the pressure of third part
Khan said, "You have a beloved franchise, a family that the audiences have lived with for years, and the legacy of two hugely loved films."
He added that it was difficult to surprise the audience for the third time.
"In the first film, Vijay Salgaonkar is almost a blank slate. Now the audience knows him."
"They know how his mind works; they know he has tricks up his sleeve, and frankly, they're suspicious of everything the poor man does."
Drafting dilemma
Khan lost count of how many drafts he wrote
Khan revealed that the screenplay went through an extensive rewriting process, with him writing over a hundred drafts.
He admitted to losing count of the exact number of drafts.
"I have folders inside folders, drafts with dates, numbers... and files called things like 'FINAL,' 'FINAL 2,' 'FINAL FINAL' and presumably 'FINAL PLEASE GOD.' I have genuinely lost count but well over a hundred drafts in different forms."
Box office success
'Drishyam 3' crossed ₹150cr India net within 3 days
Meanwhile, Drishyam: The Conclusion has also been doing well at the box office. The film crossed the ₹150cr India net mark within three days of its release.
On Sunday (October 4), it added ₹61cr net to its India collection, taking the total to ₹211.8cr.
Its overseas gross collection stood at ₹61cr, resulting in a worldwide gross collection of ₹272.8cr.