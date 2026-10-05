'Drishyam 3' writer reveals he worked on over 100 drafts!

Khan said, "You have a beloved franchise, a family that the audiences have lived with for years, and the legacy of two hugely loved films."

He added that it was difficult to surprise the audience for the third time.

"In the first film, Vijay Salgaonkar is almost a blank slate. Now the audience knows him."

"They know how his mind works; they know he has tricks up his sleeve, and frankly, they're suspicious of everything the poor man does."