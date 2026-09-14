Searchlight announces 'The Family Stone' sequel with returning cast

20 years after their mother's passing, the new story follows the Stones at another Christmas gathering, this time with their dad introducing a new partner.

It's especially meaningful as it pays tribute to Diane Keaton.

The cast is genuinely excited: Mulroney shared that "everyone's up for returning," while Wilson said, "I read the script, and it's really funny, and it's so nice that everybody wants to work together again."

Social media is already buzzing about the reunion.