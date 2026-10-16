Season 2 premiere of '9-1-1 Nashville' honors Lowe's daughter Fiona
Entertainment
The season 2 premiere of 9-1-1 Nashville aired with a special tribute to Chad Lowe's daughter Fiona, who recently passed away.
The episode ended with a heartfelt title card honoring her memory, making the moment especially meaningful for everyone involved in the show.
Painter family shares memories, seeks privacy
Fiona's parents, Chad and Kim Painter, called her "a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance."
Her sister Mabel also shared sweet throwback photos on Instagram.
The family has asked for privacy as they support each other through this tough time.