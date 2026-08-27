Second single from 'The Paradise' debuts at Ravichander's Dallas concert
Excited for new music? The second single from Nani's much-awaited film The Paradise is dropping first at Anirudh Ravichander's live concert in Dallas on August 28.
With folk vibes and lyrics by Kasarla Shyam, the track hits streaming platforms on August 29.
The movie itself lands in theaters September 24.
'The Paradise' reteams Odela and Nani
Directed by Srikanth Odela, this film brings him and Nani back together after Dasara.
Nani stars as Jadal, a tribal leader standing up against deep-rooted discrimination, with Kayadu Lohar as his co-star.
Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, and Sampoornesh Babu round out the cast.
Bonus: the first single Aaya Sher got a lot of love earlier this year, and the movie will be available in eight languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.