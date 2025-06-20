Hidden details that make 'The Office' even better
What's the story
We've shared some fun behind-the-scenes facts about The Office before, but we're back with even more secrets that make this sitcom a true classic.
The US version of The Office has been a favorite for many, detailing the mundane yet hilarious lives of office workers at Dunder Mifflin.
From casting choices to set details, these insights offer a deeper look into what made The Office such an enduring success.
Casting choices
Jim almost played Dwight
Did you know? John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert, actually auditioned for the role of Dwight Schrute.
However, the producers thought his demeanor was better suited for Jim's character.
The decision eventually shaped the dynamic between Jim and Dwight, giving us one of television's most iconic rivalries.
Set design
Real-life inspiration for Dunder Mifflin
In order to make the Dunder Mifflin office feel authentic, the production team took trips to a number of paper companies in Scranton.
They wanted to take in as much detail as possible of a real working place, right down to the tiniest detail.
This attention to detail was key in making the show's humor ring true. It made the comedy believable.
Art Department
Pam's watercolor painting was real
Pam Beesly's watercolor painting of the office building wasn't just a prop for the show. It was a real piece of art, created by Jenna Fischer, the actor who played Pam.
This authentic creation added a whole new level of authenticity to Pam's character. It showcased her artistic talents and aspirations in the storyline.
It was a testament to the depth of character development and attention to detail that the show's creators put in.
Storyline decisions
Michael Scott's departure was planned early on
Steve Carell's exit from The Office as the lovable Michael Scott was not a spontaneous decision. It was planned years in advance, as per his seven-season contract.
The show's writers, dedicated to the emotional integrity of the story, penned a touching farewell arc.
This careful planning enabled fans to prepare for Michael's tear-jerking goodbye and embrace it, keeping the series' continuity and charm intact.
Easter eggs
Hidden messages in opening credits
The opening credits feature subtle nods and hidden messages related to various episodes across seasons.
These Easter eggs were placed by creators on purpose as a fun way for die-hard fans to engage with each episode on another level beyond just seeing it play out onscreen.