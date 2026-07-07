Seema Sajdeh to join Kunal's 'Alliance' days after Sohail's entry
What's the story
Entrepreneur and reality star Seema Sajdeh is set to join Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance, just days after her ex-husband actor Sohail Khan entered as a wildcard contestant. Speaking about her decision, she told Hindustan Times, "I believe the best experiences are the ones that push you beyond your comfort zone, and Alliance felt exactly like that." The show is available to stream on Prime Video.
Statement
'Looking forward to walking into the headquarters'
Sajdeh further added, "I've always been someone who's up for a challenge, so this felt like the perfect opportunity to surprise even myself." "I'm looking forward to walking into the headquarters, meeting people from completely different backgrounds, building new alliances, and seeing where the journey takes me."
Personal life
Khan and Sajdeh's relationship timeline
Sajdeh and Khan, who got married in 1998 after a widely discussed love story, filed for divorce in 2022. Despite their separation, they have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their children. In the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Sajdeh revealed that she is now dating businessman Vikram Ahuja. Interestingly, she and Ahuja were engaged in the early 1990s before breaking up.
Show updates
More about 'Alliance'
Hosted by Kemmu, Alliance is a reality game show where loyalties can change overnight. Recently, the show witnessed two exits: Vanshaj Singh was eliminated by alliances, while Ravi Kishan chose to leave voluntarily to fulfill his parliamentary duties. They were replaced by Khan, influencer Vriddhi Patwa, and Agu Stanley Chiedozie. The show premieres new episodes every day.