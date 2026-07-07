Seema Sajdeh to join Kunal's 'Alliance' days after Sohail's entry

Personal life

Khan and Sajdeh's relationship timeline

Sajdeh and Khan, who got married in 1998 after a widely discussed love story, filed for divorce in 2022. Despite their separation, they have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their children. In the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Sajdeh revealed that she is now dating businessman Vikram Ahuja. Interestingly, she and Ahuja were engaged in the early 1990s before breaking up.