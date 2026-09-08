Seeman joins Sivakarthikeyan in 'Seyon' by Murugesan, produced by Haasan
Tamil actor, filmmaker, and chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi Seeman is joining Sivakarthikeyan in the upcoming Tamil film Seyon.
Announced with a motion poster on September 8, 2026, the film is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan (of Thaai Kizhavi fame) and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, along with R Mahendran.
Teaser hints religious themes in 'Seyon'
Seyon is set to be a rural drama with a strong cast including Bhagyashri Borse and Raj B Shetty.
While story details are mostly under wraps, a previously released teaser hints at religious themes in a village setting.
The music is by Santhosh Narayanan.
For those keeping track, Seeman, who also is the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, was last seen in Love Insurance Kompany. This new role adds another interesting chapter to his acting journey.