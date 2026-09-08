Seeman joins Sivakarthikeyan in 'Seyon' by Murugesan, produced by Haasan

Seyon is set to be a rural drama with a strong cast including Bhagyashri Borse and Raj B Shetty.

While story details are mostly under wraps, a previously released teaser hints at religious themes in a village setting.

The music is by Santhosh Narayanan.

For those keeping track, Seeman, who also is the chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, was last seen in Love Insurance Kompany. This new role adds another interesting chapter to his acting journey.