The hidden details that made Elaine Benes a 'Seinfeld' icon

Elaine Benes, the most-loved woman from the iconic sitcom Seinfeld, is all about her quirks and unforgettable moments. While most of us are well-acquainted with her shenanigans, there are a few subtle quirks even the most hardcore fans might have missed. These nuances only make Elaine even more relatable, and the show even more timeless. Let's take a look at some of them!

Dance quirk Her unusual dance moves While Elaine's legendary dance moves are well-known to all Seinfeld fans, some might not realize how those awkward gyrations became the character's defining trait. The dance was deliberately over-the-top to emphasize Elaine's lack of rhythm, making it both the cringiest and the most endearing. Not only did this quirk add comic relief, but it also highlighted Julia Louis-Dreyfus's comedic talent.

Candy obsession Her love for Jujyfruits Elaine's fondness for Jujyfruits is something that features in a number of episodes. Her obsession with the candy often lands her in hilariously awkward situations, like when she puts off visiting a friend in the hospital to purchase them. The detail adds another dimension to her character, showing how little indulgences can sometimes take over more serious concerns.

Fashion flair Her unique fashion sense Elaine's fashion choices were as unique as her personality. From floral dresses to oversized blazers, her wardrobe was as eclectic as it was trendsetting in its own right. These outfits did a lot in defining her character as someone confident enough to embrace individuality instead of conforming to the norm.