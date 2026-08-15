Selena Gomez denies claims she misled investors about Wondermind

Gomez's lawyer called the accusations "meritless" and plans to ask the court to drop the case.

The investors say they only found out about Wondermind's problems after a news article exposed behind-the-scenes drama, including doubts about Gomez's mom as CEO.

While Gomez wasn't running day-to-day operations, she invested millions into the company even after learning it was struggling.

Her co-founder Daniella Pierson has also firmly denied all wrongdoing.