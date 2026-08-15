Selena Gomez denies claims she misled investors about Wondermind
Selena Gomez is pushing back against claims that she and her team misled investors about her mental health startup, Wondermind.
Two companies say they allegedly funneled nearly $1.2 million into the company and claim they were kept in the dark about the company's leadership issues and financial struggles.
Selena Gomez's lawyer calls accusations meritless
Gomez's lawyer called the accusations "meritless" and plans to ask the court to drop the case.
The investors say they only found out about Wondermind's problems after a news article exposed behind-the-scenes drama, including doubts about Gomez's mom as CEO.
While Gomez wasn't running day-to-day operations, she invested millions into the company even after learning it was struggling.
Her co-founder Daniella Pierson has also firmly denied all wrongdoing.