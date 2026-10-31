'Never intended to hurt': Selma Blair apologizes after flight incident
What's the story
Actor Selma Blair has issued a public apology after she was accused of assaulting a Port Authority officer and a nurse. The incident occurred on October 11 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. In an Instagram video posted on Friday, the Legally Blonde actor said she had been advised by her attorneys not to discuss the case but wanted to express her remorse.
Apology message
'So to the people that I disappointed...'
Blair, 54, said in the video, "What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life."
"And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed: I am so sorry."
Legal proceedings
What led to the incident?
Blair is facing two state charges of second-degree assault for allegedly attacking a nurse and a Port Authority officer.
She was released from custody on $20,000 bail the day after the incident.
Her attorney Shawn Barnes told the court she had boarded the flight after missing several doses of a medication that manages neurological symptoms.
She also fell and hit her head during the flight, leading to "severe confusion and disorientation."
Upcoming proceedings
Blair set to return to court in January
Blair is set to return to court in Queens on January 19. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The actor was reportedly accused of punching a flight attendant, biting another crew member, and assaulting a nurse and a Port Authority Police officer.
After the incident, she was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment, where she allegedly kicked a registered nurse in the chest during her transport.