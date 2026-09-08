Selvaraj starts filming 'Manjanathi' focusing on Tamil Nadu women
Director Mari Selvaraj has just started filming his new movie, Manjanathi, after a traditional launch on September 7, 2026.
This time, he's focusing on women, with the story centered on their emotions, feelings and aspirations, and it begins in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.
The film's title was originally picked from a series published in Ananda Vikatan magazine, a nice throwback for Tamil readers.
'Manjanathi' cast Ilaiyaraaja and technicians
Manjanathi brings together an impressive lineup: Kathir (teaming up with Selvaraj again after Pariyerum Perumal), Priyanka Mohan, Kayadu Lohar, Poornima Ravi, Vidhu, and J Vignesh from Kaaka Muttai.
Music legend Ilaiyaraaja is scoring the soundtrack, his first time working with Selvaraj.
The technical team includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K and editor Selva RK.
The film is aiming for a late 2026 or early 2027 release, so keep an eye out!