Sen, 70, Bengali director, on ventilator at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital
Entertainment
Legendary Bengali director Raja Sen, 70, is currently in critical condition at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital and on a ventilator.
Known for films like Atmiyo Sajan and Laboratory, Sen's health has worsened recently, leaving his family and the Bengali film community deeply concerned.
Back injury while filming 'Maya Mridanga'
Sen's health issues began with a back injury while filming Maya Mridanga, which later led to serious mobility problems. In early 2026, he was diagnosed with a complex neurological disorder that required major surgery. Despite some early recovery, his condition declined.
Starting out in the 1990s, Sen made a big mark on Bengali cinema: his debut Damu won the National Award for Best Children's Film, followed by another win for Atmiyo Swajan.