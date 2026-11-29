Sen announces 'Legacy' delay to February 2027 amid post production
Vishwak Sen just finished shooting his political thriller, Legacy.
The movie was originally set for a December 4, 2026 release date, but now it's coming out in February 2027 instead.
Sen shared the update on social media, mentioning that post-production is underway.
Daida's 'Legacy' is political family drama
Directed by Saikiran Reddy Daida (of Pindam fame), Legacy dives into family power struggles and political drama.
Vishwak Sen plays a reluctant heir caught in the chaos, with Kay Kay Menon as the antagonist and Ekta Rathod as the female lead. The cast also includes Rao Ramesh and Sachin Khedekar.
With music by Govind Vasantha and visuals by Jiju Sunny, the film promises an intense experience for fans of political thrillers.