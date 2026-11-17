Sen credits Khan for 'Maatrubhumi: May war rest in peace'
Choreographer Abhishree Sen is making her acting debut in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, starring alongside Salman Khan.
She shared that Khan has been a big mentor for her, encouraging her to audition and supporting her both professionally and personally.
"Salman sir has really helped me a lot. He's my mentor, and I'm honestly beyond grateful for the opportunity he has given me. He asked me to audition for Maatrubhumi." Sen said, adding that he even motivated her fitness journey.
Lakhia cast Sen after 'Maatrubhumi' auditions
Abhishree Sen's association with Khan goes back further than the film: she worked as a clap assistant director on Sikandar (2025) and joined his Da-Bangg tour.
Director Apoorva Lakhia noticed her talent during auditions for Maatrubhumi, leading to this big career switch from choreography to acting.
The film, set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, explores the lives of soldiers and their families: Sen plays an English teacher married to a medic, while Khan takes on the role of Colonel Santosh Babu.
< em>Maatrubhumi hits theaters December 4.