Choreographer Abhishree Sen is making her acting debut in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, starring alongside Salman Khan.

She shared that Khan has been a big mentor for her, encouraging her to audition and supporting her both professionally and personally.

"Salman sir has really helped me a lot. He's my mentor, and I'm honestly beyond grateful for the opportunity he has given me. He asked me to audition for Maatrubhumi." Sen said, adding that he even motivated her fitness journey.