Sen directs and stars in action thriller 'Cult' October 30
Entertainment
Vishwak Sen is back with Cult, his new action thriller dropping in theaters on October 30.
Not only does he direct and star in it, but the film's promo teases him in a super intense avatar, definitely his signature style.
This is Sen's second theatrical release this year, before Legacy.
'Cult' features Bharadwaj Ponnappa Sharma
Cult features Gayatri Bharadwaj as the lead alongside Tarak Ponnappa and Murali Sharma.
The film teams up with Tharun Bhascker for dialogues and Ravi Basrur for music.
What's cool? It's releasing in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, English, Japanese, and Spanish) so fans everywhere can catch it.