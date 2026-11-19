Sen's 'Cult' reaches Prime Video 20 days after theatrical release
Vishwak Sen's new psychological thriller, Cult, just landed on Amazon Prime Video, only 20 days after its theatrical release.
You can stream it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
The movie got mixed reviews and had a decent box office run before heading to digital.
'Cult' described as India's 1st slasher-thriller
Cult is being called India's first slasher thriller. The story kicks off with a wild birthday party for a politician's son that quickly spirals into chaos with murders and explosives.
Vishwak Sen stars as DSP Sankalp Nayak, trying to save everyone trapped inside. The cast also features Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnappa, and Murali Sharma.
This is Sen's third time directing; the film features dialogue by Tharun Bhascker and music by Ravi Basrur.