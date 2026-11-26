Sequel 'ENE Repeat' nets 23.15 cr India 44.97 cr worldwide
ENE Repeat, the sequel to Tharun Bhascker's directorial, is off to a strong start, earning ₹23.15 crore in India and ₹44.97 crore worldwide within its first seven days. That's already 57.88% of its ₹40 crore budget back.
While the opening weekend was big, collections dipped midweek but the film is still pulling crowds.
'ENE Repeat' opening day 5.85 cr
Fans are loving the movie's mix of humor and nostalgia, with many drawn to its story about a gang reuniting.
The film made an impressive ₹5.85 crore on day one alone and continues to trend both in India and overseas (₹17.65 crore abroad so far).
If it keeps this pace, ENE Repeat will likely recover its entire budget soon: proof that feel-good sequels still have plenty of charm at the box office.