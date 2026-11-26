Fans are loving the movie's mix of humor and nostalgia, with many drawn to its story about a gang reuniting.

The film made an impressive ₹5.85 crore on day one alone and continues to trend both in India and overseas (₹17.65 crore abroad so far).

If it keeps this pace, ENE Repeat will likely recover its entire budget soon: proof that feel-good sequels still have plenty of charm at the box office.