Sequel to 'The Family Stone' reunites key cast, filming begins
Good news for fans: The Family Stone is getting a sequel, with Dermot Mulroney, Luke Wilson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams, and Claire Danes all coming back.
Mulroney shared that reuniting with the cast felt totally effortless.
Filming began this fall, and you can catch the new movie in theaters November 2027.
Bezucha returns, Mulroney in 'November 1963'
Thomas Bezucha returns for this follow-up to the beloved 2005 holiday film.
Meanwhile, Mulroney also stars in November 1963 (out December 4), playing real-life mobster Charles Nicoletti in a story exploring organized crime's rumored role in JFK's assassination, showing off his range beyond family comedies.