Sethi says hackers stole ₹84,000 via PlayStation Network last year
Entertainment
Ayushmaan Sethi, son of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, shared that he fell victim to an online scam last year when hackers used his credit card on the PlayStation Network and stole ₹84,000.
Thankfully, his credit card company helped him recover the money, but the scammers were never found.
Shetty to interview Sethi
Ayushmaan's story caught the attention of Mumbai's cybercrime branch, which invited him to join their cyber fraud awareness campaign.
As part of this effort, Rohit Shetty will interview him to help others spot online scams.
Interestingly, Archana also revealed she lost ₹30,000 in a separate Dubai travel scam. Her husband Parmeet joked after the incident, "Enjoy, whoever has conned us."