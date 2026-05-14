Sethi says hackers stole ₹84,000 via PlayStation Network last year

Shetty to interview Sethi

Ayushmaan's story caught the attention of Mumbai's cybercrime branch, which invited him to join their cyber fraud awareness campaign.

As part of this effort, Rohit Shetty will interview him to help others spot online scams.

Interestingly, Archana also revealed she lost ₹30,000 in a separate Dubai travel scam. Her husband Parmeet joked after the incident, "Enjoy, whoever has conned us."