Sethupathi confirms 'Maharaja' sequel after ₹199.20 cr worldwide success
Vijay Sethupathi just dropped some exciting news: there's a sequel coming for his 2024 hit film Maharaja.
The original, known for its quirky story about a dad's unusual police complaint, was a huge success worldwide, grossing ₹199.20 crore worldwide and gained further popularity after its Netflix release. Its popularity in China even caught Hollywood's attention.
Sethupathi open to 'Maharaja' Hollywood remake
Sethupathi says the Maharaja sequel is already in development, and he's open to joining the Hollywood remake too.
"I recently called the producer and asked, sir, I have heard that it is being remade in Hollywood. Are the rumors true? I told him I'd act in it for free. Just give me a role in the film, and I'll go there. It gives me such a great surprise and a sense of happiness. I've always wanted to act there, so I'm happy my film is going there. All credit for this goes to Nithilan. I love you da."
While Matthew McConaughey is rumored to be attached to the project, casting isn't final yet, so stay tuned as both versions move forward!