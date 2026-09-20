Sethupathi confirms 'Maharaja' sequel after ₹199.20 cr worldwide success

Sethupathi says the Maharaja sequel is already in development, and he's open to joining the Hollywood remake too.

"I recently called the producer and asked, sir, I have heard that it is being remade in Hollywood. Are the rumors true? I told him I'd act in it for free. Just give me a role in the film, and I'll go there. It gives me such a great surprise and a sense of happiness. I've always wanted to act there, so I'm happy my film is going there. All credit for this goes to Nithilan. I love you da."

While Matthew McConaughey is rumored to be attached to the project, casting isn't final yet, so stay tuned as both versions move forward!